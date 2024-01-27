The terrorist group Hamas, which has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007, denied this Saturday (27) that employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) had collaborated in its terrorist actions perpetrated against Israel in October last year. .

The positioning of Palestinian terrorists occurs precisely at a time when new countries have decided to suspend funding for the agency. This Friday (26), the USA was the first to take such a decision. The American position was followed this Saturday by more countries: Canada, the United Kingdom, Italy and Australia.

In a statement, Hamas condemned what it called a “campaign of incitement” that was being launched by Israel against “international institutions that provide humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people”, who were suffering, according to the terrorist group, a “Nazi genocide ”.

Israel reported this Friday that UNRWA officials had collaborated with Hamas' terrorist actions in October, which resulted in 1,200 deaths, thousands of injuries and hundreds of hostages who are still under Palestinian control in Gaza. The complaint was forwarded to the agency, which confirmed on Friday the opening of an internal investigation process and the dismissal of “several” employees.

The Palestinian terrorist group called the Israeli accusation “unfounded” and said its aim was to cut “the agency’s funding and deprive Palestinians of their rights.”

“We call on the United Nations and international institutions not to give in to the threats and blackmail of this 'rebellious Nazi entity', which seeks to cut off all means of subsistence for our people,” the terrorists said in the statement.

In addition to the complaint against UNRWA, Israel's ambassador to the UN, Meirav Eilon Shahar, also accused the World Health Organization (WHO) this Friday of turning its back on the hostages who are still held captive by the terrorist group in the enclave Palestinian.

Since the terrorist attacks in October, Israel has been strongly criticizing the position of the United Nations (UN), especially that of Secretary-General António Guterres, due to the lack of support and more direct action against the terrorist group Hamas, accused by Israel of using the Palestinian population as a human shield and diverting humanitarian aid that is sent to local civilians. (With EFE Agency)