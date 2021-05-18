The Hamas movement that controls the Gaza Strip has denied information about an agreement on a ceasefire with Israel since Thursday morning, May 20. This was stated by a member of the Politburo of the movement Izzat al-Reshek in his Twitter-account.

“Opposite media reports that Hamas agreed to a ceasefire on Thursday are not true … No agreement or specific timeframe for a ceasefire has been reached,” he wrote. Israel has not yet commented on this information.

Earlier, according to the Israeli TV channel, Egypt proposed to introduce a ceasefire in the zone of the Middle East conflict from 6:00 on Thursday, May 20. Then it was reported that Hamas agreed to these actions.

On May 10, Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, based in the Gaza Strip, began a massive shelling of Israel – in total, over three thousand rockets were fired across the country. In response, the Israeli army has called in 5,000 reservists and is launching airstrikes against targets in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are still going on. According to the latest data, since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, ten Israelis and 220 residents of the Gaza Strip have been killed.