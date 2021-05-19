The Palestinian radical movement Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, has denied information that it has agreed to a ceasefire with Israel on the morning of May 20. This was announced on Tuesday, May 18, by a member of the political bureau of the movement Izzat al-Reshek on his page in Twitter…

“Opposite media reports that Hamas agreed to a ceasefire on Thursday are not true … No agreement or specific timeframe for a ceasefire has been reached,” he wrote.

Earlier Egypt, according to the Israeli 12th TV channel, proposed to introduce a ceasefire in the zone of the Middle East conflict from 06.00 Thursday, May 20. Then it was reported that this initiative is supported by the United States and the EU. It was noted that Hamas also agrees to these actions.

The Israeli side has not yet commented on the information.

Earlier on May 18, a member of the Hamas political bureau, Husam Badran, said that the movement did not receive any conditions from Israel for a truce. At the same time, he stressed that Israel has no right to put forward such conditions. A representative of the Hamas leadership indicated that Israel should be the first to declare a ceasefire.

On the same day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the operation against the radicals in the Gaza Strip would last at least several days. He warned that if, after its completion, missile launches continue from the Gaza Strip, the reaction will be very harsh.

The Palestinians told mediators in negotiations with Israel that a key requirement for de-escalating the conflict in the region is an Israeli ceasefire. Also among the conditions are an end to the eviction of people from Sheikh Jarrah, the release of those detained as a result of the recent escalation in East Jerusalem, the withdrawal of security officials from the Al-Aqsa mosque, and an end to the aggression in Gaza.

The aggravation of the conflict between Palestine and Israel took place in early May. Then the Israeli authorities began to evict several Arab families in East Jerusalem, which provoked riots and Palestinian protests. On May 10, the radical group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, intervened in the situation.