The Palestinian movement Hamas did not receive any conditions from Israel for a truce. This was announced on Tuesday, May 18, by a member of the political bureau of the movement, Husam Badran.

In addition, he stressed that Israel has no right to put forward the appropriate conditions.

“We do not accept conditions from the occupiers, and no one spoke to us about this. An aggressor is an occupier, and to resist him is heroism, and the enemy has no right to set conditions for us to end their aggression, ”Badran said in an interview with“RIA News“.

According to him, political contacts on the part of the movement have been taking place every day since the first hours of the aggression, and the head of Hamas, Ismail Haniya, is responsible for them. While listing the negotiating countries making efforts to implement the truce, Badran named Egypt, the UN, Qatar and other countries.

A representative of the Hamas leadership indicated that Israel should be the first to declare a ceasefire.

“Hamas is not interested in open war. The occupants launched an aggression in Jerusalem, so whoever launched the attacks must declare a ceasefire, ”Badran said.

He added that the movement began to take active steps after Israel began to evict citizens from the Sheikh Jarrah area, as well as attacks on the al-Aqsa mosque.

On the same day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the operation of the country’s military against the radicals in the Gaza Strip will last at least several days. He warned that if missile launches continue from the Gaza Strip after the completion of the operation, the reaction will be very tough.

The Palestinians told mediators in negotiations with Israel that a key requirement for de-escalating the conflict in the region is an Israeli ceasefire. Also among the conditions are an end to the eviction of people from Sheikh Jarrah, the release of those detained as a result of the recent escalation in East Jerusalem, the withdrawal of security officials from the Al-Aqsa mosque, and an end to the aggression in Gaza.

The aggravation of the conflict between Palestine and Israel took place in early May. Then the Israeli authorities began to evict several Arab families in East Jerusalem, which provoked riots and Palestinian protests. On May 10, the radical group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, intervened in the situation.