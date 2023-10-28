Hamas demanded the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli hostages. This was stated on October 28 by Abu Obeida, a representative of the Izz ed-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

“The price the enemy must pay for this large number of hostages in our hands is the evacuation of all Palestinian prisoners from prison,” the TV channel quoted him as saying. Sky News Arabia.

He added that Hamas had almost reached an agreement with Israel on the people being held in the Gaza Strip, but the Israeli side was “sluggish.”

According to Obeid, the Palestinian movement is also ready to negotiate the partial release of prisoners.

According to Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari, Hamas is holding 229 hostages in the Gaza Strip. As Musa Abu Marzuk, a member of the Politburo and head of the movement’s external relations department, pointed out, hundreds of Israeli soldiers are being held captive in the enclave. He noted that Hamas treats civilians who are being held and are now in Gaza “like guests.”

Back on October 16, the head of the movement abroad, Khaled Meshaal, stated that it intends to exchange the detained people for 6 thousand Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

The day before, on October 27, Al Arabiya TV channel, citing sources, reported that Hamas rejected Israel’s proposal for a ceasefire in exchange for the release of all hostages and the release of the bodies of the dead. It was clarified that the Palestinian movement did not accept the initiative of the Jewish state, demanding the transfer of Palestinian prisoners.

Earlier that day, Hamas Politburo member and head of external relations Musa Abu Marzouq said the Palestinian movement was ready to release civilian hostages but was unable to do so due to shelling in the Gaza Strip. According to him, they need conditions for the release and safe return of detained people, but Israel has not responded to the humanitarian call of the movement.

On October 7, Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire, which was carried out from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.

According to the latest data, more than 7.7 thousand people were killed in the Gaza Strip, over 19.7 thousand were injured. On the Israeli side, 5.4 thousand people were injured, 1.4 thousand became victims.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.