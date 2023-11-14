Hamas said in a statement, “We strongly condemn and reject the statements of the Pentagon and the White House in which they embrace Israel’s lies about the Palestinian movement, which has controlled Gaza for 15 years, using many of the Strip’s hospitals for military purposes in violation of international law.”

She added that she considers these statements “an American green light for the occupation to commit more brutal massacres against hospitals with the aim of destroying the health sector and pressuring our people to displace them from their land.”

In its statement, Hamas held the United States “directly responsible for the genocidal war in the Gaza Strip,” and called on the United Nations to “form an international committee to tour and inspect all hospitals to determine the falsehood of the narrative of the occupation and its ally, Washington.”

The White House statement came at a time when pressure on Israel is escalating due to its siege of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, which doctors say houses patients and displaced people stuck in horrific conditions.

In turn, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Tuesday that Hamas “has been establishing command centers under hospitals for years,” calling on the movement to allow the evacuation of patients from these hospitals.