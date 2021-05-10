The military wing of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, recognized as a terrorist organization in a number of Western countries, the Al-Qassam Brigades, delivered an ultimatum to Israel, giving two hours to withdraw soldiers from the area of ​​the Al-Aqsa mosque, writes RIA News…

“If the enemy does not stop the siege of worshipers in the Al-Aqsa mosque, let them wait for our response within two hours,” Hamas spokesman Abu Obaydah said.

According to TASS, Israeli security forces began to leave the Al-Aqsa Mosque and its surroundings in East Jerusalem. Other details have not yet been provided.

On the morning of May 10, it was reported that Israeli army tanks attacked Hamas targets in response to the launching of explosive balloons and four rockets into Israeli territory. The rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel amid escalating tensions and violence near the border and in East Jerusalem after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.