Delegates from Hamas, Qatar and the United States meet in Cairo to discuss a possible ceasefire in Gaza. Representatives from Israel are expected to participate. The objective is to achieve the truce before Ramadan, on March 10. In parallel, Israel reported that most of the deaths in the humanitarian aid convoy were due to stampedes, information that contrasts with that provided by Hamas. The Gaza Ministry of Health reported that 30,410 people have already died from the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

A new round of negotiations. Delegates from Hamas, Qatar and the United States are in Cairo, the Egyptian capital, to continue talks on a possible ceasefire in Gaza, a Palestinian official told Reuters.

The Islamist group's delegation is led by the deputy head of Hamas in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya. Representatives from Israel are also expected to arrive in Egypt to join the talks.

Cairo, Doha and Washington have been the main mediators of talks that seek, on the one hand, to agree on a ceasefire, and on the other, the release of the hostages held by Hamas, which Israel estimates are at least 130.

Regarding the truce, the parties have assured that their objective is for it to occur at the beginning of the holy month for Muslims, Ramadan, which begins on March 10.

Perspectives on progress in this matter vary. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, assured that they were close to meeting that goal, citing military intelligence officials. Like representatives of Qatar and Egypt, who were optimistic in a bilateral meeting.





03:12

However, on the Palestinian side there are conflicting versions. The source consulted by Reuters assured that they were not yet close to closing an agreement, when asked if it was imminent. While a senior Hamas representative told AFP that it is possible to achieve a ceasefire “within 24 to 48 hours” if Israel accepts the Palestinian group's demands. The official stated:

If Israel accepts Hamas' demands, which include the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza and increased humanitarian aid, that would pave the way for a (truce) agreement within the next 24 to 48 hours.

“Most died as a result of the stampede”: Israeli Army

The Israeli Army released a preliminary review of the hundred deaths in a humanitarian aid convoy on Thursday, February 29. According to the report, most of the people died due to a stampede.

“The Armed Forces have concluded an initial review of the unfortunate incident in which Gazan civilians were trampled to death and injured while loading the aid convoy,” said Israeli Army spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

The report, however, only took into account information from Israeli commanders and troops in the field, who assured that no attack was carried out against the convoy.







01:42 © France 24

“Following warning shots fired to disperse the stampede and after our forces began to withdraw, several looters approached our forces and posed an immediate threat to them. According to the initial review, soldiers responded against several individuals,” he said. Hagari. Furthermore, he noted that “the majority of Palestinians were killed or injured as a result of the stampede,” Hagari said.

The report comes after pressure on Israel increased following the incident, which was condemned by multiple countries and international organizations. The UN had demanded an investigation.

This Sunday Hagari reported that they have also opened “an investigation to further examine the incident” and that this will be carried out by “an independent, professional and expert body.” Although he assured that this will promote transparency, he did not give details about who would be in charge of the investigations.

The Israeli report is radically different from Hamas' accusations about the event. The Islamist group claimed that Israeli forces had killed more than 100 people trying to reach an aid convoy near Gaza City.

More and more children die from malnutrition in Gaza

Hunger has become more pressing every day in the Gaza Strip. The UN assured that the population of the Palestinian enclave is “one step away” from famine.

In this context, at least 15 children have died in recent days from malnutrition and dehydration at the Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza.

“We fear for the lives of six more children suffering from malnutrition and diarrhea in the hospital's intensive care unit as a result of the cessation of the electrical generator and oxygen and the weakness of medical capabilities,” Ashraf Al-Qidra, Gaza spokesman said. of the Ministry of Health.

Also this Sunday, the Gaza Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas, updated the figures left by Israel's military offensive in Gaza: 30,410 people dead and 71,700 injured. An escalation of conflict that began on October 7, 2023 when Hamas entered Israel armed, leaving 1,200 dead, according to the Israeli Government.

With Reuters and AFP