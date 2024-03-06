The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas reported this Wednesday, March 6, that it did not accept Israel's latest proposal for a truce in the Gaza Strip. However, he said that he will remain at the negotiating table “to reach an agreement that makes the demands and interests of the Palestinian people a reality.” The talks for a ceasefire remain stalled, while the Israeli offensive continues: at least 86 Palestinians died and another 113 were injured in the last hours by attacks by the Israeli Army in the Palestinian enclave. The Strip is also facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis and “hunger has reached catastrophic levels,” according to the World Food Programme.

“Hamas has demonstrated the flexibility necessary to reach an agreement that implies a comprehensive cessation of aggression against our people. However, the occupation continues to evade the obligations of this agreementespecially those referring to a permanent ceasefire, the return of the displaced, the withdrawal from the Strip and the satisfaction of the needs of our people,” the Hamas group said in a statement on Wednesday, March 6, declining an Israeli counteroffer. .

The group's response takes place in the midst of negotiations in Cairo to achieve a ceasefire.

A Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo earlier in the week to relaunch the talks along with representatives of the mediators, Qatar, Egypt and the United States. Israel refused to send a delegation after not having received a list from Hamas with the names of the living hostages.

The EFE agency indicated that Hamas has not been able to make that list because it does not have information about the whereabouts or status of all the hostages.

Unprecedented hunger

While waiting for progress in the discussions in Cairo. The humanitarian situation continues to worsen.

The World Food Program (WFP) said it tried again to deliver food in the northern Strip on Tuesday, but Israel prevented it.

“Although today's convoy did not reach the north to provide food to starving people, WFP continues to explore all possible means to do so,” said WFP Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau.

Deeply disappointed that our convoy with food for northern #Loop was not allowed through today. But we will continue our efforts to get back there. Airdrops only last resort – massive flow of assistance is urgently needed to avert famine. https://t.co/KQ1PGXMCQR — Carl Skau (@CarlSkau) March 5, 2024



A convoy of 14 trucks, the first of the PMA since suspending deliveries in northern Gaza on February 20, he was turned away by the Israel Defense Forces after a three-hour wait at the Wadi Gaza checkpoint, the agency reported in a note.

After being turned away, the trucks were diverted and then stopped by a large crowd of desperate people who looted the food and took around 200 tons from the trucks.

Road routes are the only option to transport the large quantities of food needed to avoid famine in northern Gaza, they added.

The situation is aggravated by continuous Israeli bombing throughout the territory.

In the last few hours, at least 86 Palestinians were killed and another 113 were injured by attacks by the Israeli Army in the Gaza Strip, where the Ministry of Health counts at least 30,717 dead and 72,156 injured since the war broke out on October 7.

“The Israeli occupation committed nine massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 86 deaths and 113 injuries during the last 24 hours,” said a statement from the ministry, controlled by the Islamist group Hamas.

Among the people who died in the last few hours is a 15-year-old teenager who lost her life at the Al Shifa Medical Complex, in Gaza City, “as a result of malnutrition and dehydration,” Health reported.

With EFE