This Sunday (12), Hamas decided to suspend hostage negotiations with Israel, according to Palestinian authorities, the reason for the suspension was due to recent Israeli attacks on the Al Shifa Hospitalone of the main ones in the Gaza Strip.

Some hospitals and medical centers have compromised facilities due to constant bombing. According to the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin NetanyahuIsrael offered fuel so that one of Gaza’s main hospitals could return to normal operation, but claims that Hamas refused.

Israel accuses Hamas terrorists of using the hospital as a cover for a command center, as they did with some schools in Gaza. Hamas denies the accusations.

In an interview with NBC NewsNetanyahu was asked about Israeli allegations that Hamas had a strategic barracks under Gaza’s main hospital and whether this would justify an attack putting the lives of the elderly, babies and sick at risk.

“On the contrary, we offered, in fact, last night, to provide them with enough fuel to operate the hospital, to operate the incubators and so on, because we have no battle with patients or civilians,” the prime minister said.

This morning, the Israeli Army said it was ready to evacuate babies from Al Shifa hospital, but Palestinian authorities said people inside were still trapped, with three newborns dead and dozens at risk from a falling energy. The war continues to rage near the hospital.

Asked whether Israel had any plans to supply fuel to Gaza to supply the region’s main hospitals, Netanyahu stated that this is the intention of the Israeli authorities, but reinforced again that “Hamas denied aid to the hospital in Shifa”.

“Hamas is hiding in the hospitals and placing themselves there, they don’t want the fuel for the hospital… they want to get the fuel that they will take from the hospitals to their tunnels, to their war machine,” Netanyahu said.