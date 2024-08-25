Sunday, August 25, 2024, 11:27 PM











Hamas said no. Within hours, the delegation of the Islamist militia rejected the terms of the agreement proposed by international mediators – and accepted in extremis by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu –, broke off negotiations and left Cairo. Later, air raid sirens sounded in Israel. Hamas confirmed that it was the author of the rocket fired from the Gazan Khan Jounis camp towards Rishon Lezion, a city south of Tel Aviv, which caused no casualties.

Military sources said the militia’s action could be a way of protesting the morning offensive launched by the Defence Forces against Hezbollah in Lebanon, or a way of confirming its refusal to accept the new conditions proposed for peace in the Strip, which is once again becoming distant.

The fact that the Islamists went to Cairo, although without sitting at the table with representatives of Israel, the United States, Egypt and Qatar, suggested that this time, yes, the progress detected by the negotiators would become a reality. “We are closer than ever,” said US President Joe Biden.

However, the Palestinian delegation last night resoundingly rejected the offer. It only accepts the plan that Biden unveiled on July 2, which includes the complete withdrawal of the army from Gaza. However, the latest proposal is a “bridge” between that and the possibility of temporarily stationing Israeli troops in the Philadelphia Corridor, the border line with Egypt, and in the Netzarim Axis, the north-south division.

The international delegation left with a certain feeling that all is not lost. Egyptian sources acknowledged, however, that the negotiations are “at a standstill.” However, a new round of talks will be held today and the parties hope to unblock some of the most difficult points. Egypt also does not seem inclined to accept that the Israeli army remains in Palestinian territory. Present at yesterday’s session were the heads of the Mossad and the Shin Bet, David Barnea and Ronen Bar, as well as the head of the CIA, William Burns. The Qatari Prime Minister, Mohamed bin Abderrahman, and the head of Egyptian Intelligence, Abbas Kamel, were also expected to attend.

The new situation forces Israel to remain on alert. After the first rocket fired from Khan Younis, the sirens sounded again. At the time of going to press, the Defence Forces were still on guard after a long day that also saw an unprecedented confrontation with Hezbollah for eighteen years.

It’s not the end of the story



Amid fears of an escalation of war expressed by countries in the region such as Jordan and Egypt, the UN and other European governments such as the United Kingdom, the Israeli Prime Minister said yesterday that the attack against Hezbollah on Sunday was not “the end of the story.” On the contrary, Benjamin Netanyahu warned that his aim is to change “the situation in the north” of the country, where 7,400 cross-border attacks by the Shiite militia have been recorded and 60,000 residents have been evacuated since last October. The pro-Iranian group supports Hamas and rejects the Israeli operation in Gaza that has already claimed 43,000 civilian lives.

The prime minister recalled that the army “is dealing surprising and decisive blows to Hezbollah.” He cited the assassination in Beirut of its “chief of staff,” military chief Fuad Shukr, while “today we foiled their plan of attack. Nasrallah in Beirut and Khamenei in Tehran should know that this is another step on the way to changing the situation in the north,” Netanyahu warned the militia chief and Iran’s Supreme Leader.

For his part, Hassan Nasrallah also spoke out yesterday and announced that he is waiting to see the real “results” of his Sunday offensive, believing that the Hebrew State is hiding its real scope. If he considers them “satisfactory,” he announced that the Shiite organization will conclude its reprisal for the assassination of Commander Shukr at the hands of the Mossad. Otherwise, he stressed that it claims the “right” to plan a new military action. He added that yesterday’s objective was primarily the Gilotto base. Hezbollah confirms that its objective was the Gilotto base, which brings together important installations of the Mossad and the National Security Agency, Shin Bet.

In a televised address, Hezbollah’s top leader also expressed his expectation regarding the ongoing talks to establish a ceasefire in Gaza. He then considered whether it would be necessary to activate the “axis of resistance,” the coalition of Iran and its allied groups in the region. Despite the significant losses that the Israeli air force claims to have inflicted on the Shiite militia with the destruction of “thousands” of rocket launchers,

Hezbollah is considered to be the most powerful paramilitary organisation in the world. Its arsenal is estimated to be between 120,000 and 200,000 rockets, which gives it a very long-range firepower. The training of its fighters and the level of their weapons is much more sophisticated than that of Hamas.

«Critical danger level»



A Channel 12 report yesterday detailed that Israel warned the United States of its “preventive” action in Lebanon “considerably” in advance. According to the outlet, the US administration supported the operation as long as Tel Aviv prevented it from becoming a regional conflict.

The White House monitored the development of the confrontation from its crisis cabinet. President Joe Biden and his strategic advisers remained alert during the night to the fighter jet raids and the response of the Shiite militia. Biden “is closely following the developments,” said National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett. “We will continue to support Israel’s right to defend itself and will continue to work for regional stability,” he added.

For the moment, the two sides seem to have cooled their tempers, although the risk of the spark ignites again is constant. The chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force General Charles Q. Brown, arrived in Jordan on Saturday and is stopping in Egypt and Israel these days to hear from the top military leaders about the situation in the Middle East. His aim is to “lower the temperature” in the region, where the United States also has several military bases. The Netanyahu government is counting on diplomatic activity and, in particular, on US pressure to persuade Hezbollah not to plan new offensives because “in a war it would lose out.”

The international community is closely following the effects of the unprecedented exchange of fire that took place yesterday on both sides of the Lebanese-Israeli border. The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said that the situation has reached a “critical” level of danger for the region and beyond. The UN considered it a priority to “close an agreement” on Gaza to “reduce regional tension.”

For its part, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates stressed the importance of “supporting Lebanon, its security, stability and the protection of its people and institutions” in the face of the armed confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah.