Israel, Meloni at the synagogue in Rome: “We will defend Jewish citizens from all forms of anti-Semitism”

“We must intensify the protection of citizens of the Jewish religion also in our territory because the The risk of emulation of criminal acts by Hamas could also come to us. So I am here to say that we will defend these citizens from every form of anti-Semitism.” The prime minister said this Giorgia Meloni after the visit to the synagogue in Rome.

At the same time, in her speech the president reiterated that Italy’s position is clearly aligned to ensure Israel’s right to defence: “Defending the right to exist and defend Israel means defending these young people, these children, these women” victims of Hamas’ actions.

On the front of the dtwo Italian citizens with dual citizenshipwhat they are like at the moment missing the prime minister declared: “We have no news yet. We are following closelytogether with our Ministry of Foreign Affairs, our diplomats and our Intelligence. Everyone is on alert for them and for the several dual citizens currently in Israel. Obviously we intend to give maximum support to each of our citizens.”

Interior Ministry: “Strengthen local prevention measures”

The Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, chaired the National Committee for public order and security today at the Interior Ministry for an analysis of the possible threats linked to the serious crisis in the Middle East. The meeting was attended by the Undersecretary of the Interior Molteni, the leaders of the police forces and those of the security agencies. During the meeting, “following a detailed assessment of the risk profiles, it was decided to increase the level of attention towards every possible objective and to strengthen prevention measures in the area”.

