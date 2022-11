Demonstration of Hamas supporters in the Gaza Strip, on the 21st | Photo: EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Hamas, the fundamentalist group that controls the Gaza Strip and is considered a terrorist organization by the European Union, Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States, congratulated the elected president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), for his victory in the second round held on Sunday (30).

In a statement, Basim Naim, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, called Lula a “freedom fighter” and called his election “a victory for all oppressed peoples around the world, particularly the Palestinian people, as he is known for his strong and continued support for Palestinians in all international fora”.

Naim said that Hamas “expects President Lula to mitigate all the effects of unlimited support for the Israeli occupation state.”