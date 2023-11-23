Hamas confirms: truce with Israel, first hostages free on Friday

The truce in the Gaza Strip will begin on Friday morning at 7 local time, 6 in Italy. Hamas confirmed this after the announcement by Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majid bin Mohammed al-Ansari. In a statement, the group said that the truce will last four daysduring which the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas and the other ‘Palestinian factions’, are expected to “cease all military activity”.

Israeli planes, Hamas notes, “will completely stop flying over southern Gaza, Gaza City and northern Gaza for six hours a day, from 11am to 5pm”. For every Israeli prisoner releasednotes Hamas when explaining the agreement, “three Palestinian prisoners will be released, namely women and children. Within four days, a total of 50 Israeli prisoners – women and children under the age of 19 – will be released. Every day, 200 trucks of aid will be able to enter Gaza, including medical supplies for the entire Strip. Four fuel trucks per day will also be allowed into Gaza.”

According to the spokesperson of the Qatari Foreign Ministry, Majid bin Mohammed al-Ansari, on Friday “around 4 pm”, local time, it will be the first group of hostages in the Gaza Strip has been released, consisting of 13 women and children. The hostages released by Hamas will be handed over to the Red Cross and Red Crescent. According to Majid bin Mohammed al-Ansari, over four days of truce “information will be collected” on the hostages still remaining in the Palestinian enclave. The spokesperson specified that contacts with all parties and mediators have been concluded and that the lists with the names of those who will be released have been delivered.

The truce will cover both the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip. “During the four days – he explains to ‘Al Jazeera’ – information will be collected on the remaining hostages to evaluate the possibility of releasing a greater number of them and thus extending the duration of this truce”. Communications lines, he adds, “will remain open and any violations will be reported.”

The Israeli prime minister’s office confirmed it had received a preliminary list of hostages expected to be released on Friday. Officials are checking the details of the list and are currently in contact with all families. ‘Haaretz’ reports it.

Hamas thanks Qatar and Egypt

Hamas spokesman Osama Hamdan thanked Qatar and Egypt for their assistance in mediating the ceasefire agreement and blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the delay in implementing the agreement, saying it should have been agreed “more than 10 days” ago. However, Hamdan explained to ‘Al Jazeera’ that he “hopes” the four-day break will go ahead without complications. But, he said, while he views the temporary pause positively, “the only thing that will make the Palestinian nation satisfied is the end of the occupation and the end of the Israeli attack on Gaza.” Therefore, he added, the ceasefire “is not the end of the road.”

“Land enemy human losses have not yet begun if he decides to continue his Nazi aggression”, said the spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, Abu Obeida. “What the enemy accepted with the temporary truce and the partial exchange agreement is what we had previously proposed”, underlines Obeida, stating that the