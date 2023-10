Hamas soldiers with rocket launchers | Photo: Disclosure/Israel Defense Forces

Hamas had the support of Iran to carry out the surprise attack against Israel, Ghazi Hamad, spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic group, said on the BBC World Service’s “Newshour” radio program this Sunday (8).

According to him, Iran has committed to “supporting Palestinian fighters until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem.” Hamad also stated that the Palestinian group had received help from other countries, which he did not name.

The spokesman said Hamas’ violent action was a response to attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinian land.

“Every day they build settlements, take our lands, kill our people, enter our cities. Through the mediators (the Egyptians, the Qataris or the UN), we asked them to stop, but they didn’t listen to anyone” , he claimed.