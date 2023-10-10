Hamas could not confirm the taking of a Russian hostage in Israel

Hamas could not confirm the taking of a Russian citizen hostage during an attack in Israel. About this in conversation with RIA News Hamas spokesman Hussam Badran said.

According to Badran’s commentary, to date there is no specific data on the number or nationality of captives. He noted that everything that is said on this issue is inaccurate information.

Earlier, Emmanuel Navon, a professor of international relations at Tel Aviv University, said in an interview with Lenta.ru that the Israeli government will have to choose whether to first negotiate the release of the hostages or immediately begin a ground operation in the Gaza Strip.