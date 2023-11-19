The country is negotiating an agreement that also provides for the interruption of conflicts for 5 days and an increase in humanitarian aid in Gaza

Israel, Hamas and the United States are close to reaching an agreement to release women and children held hostage in the Gaza Strip. The information was published by the newspaper The Washington Post, which cites people familiar with the terms of the deal. According to the publication, if there are no last-minute problems, the release will take place in the next few days.

The agreed 6-page document calls for all parties to the conflict to freeze combat operations for at least 5 days so that around 50 of the nearly 240 hostages are released.

O The Washington Post had initially published that the deal was closed. The information was denied by Adrienne Watson, White House National Security spokeswoman. In her profile on Xshe wrote: “We haven’t reached an agreement yet, but we continue to work hard to reach an agreement”.

According to the newspaper, the draft agreement was drawn up during weeks of negotiations in Doha, Qatar. In addition to the release of the hostages, the interruption in the attacks will serve to allow a increase in the inflow of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip across the border with Egypt.

Brett McGurk, the White House National Security Council’s top Middle East official, said on Saturday (Nov 18, 2023) that negotiations between Israel and Hamas have been “intense and continuous”.

According to him, the release of a “great number” of hostages by Hamas “would result in a significant pause in fighting and a massive increase in humanitarian aid“, with “hundreds and hundreds of trucks coming in continuously” in the Gaza Strip.

Read more: