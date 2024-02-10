The number of people killed in the Gaza Strip surpassed 28,000 this Saturday (10), claims the local Ministry of Health, controlled by the Islamic terrorist group Hamas. The deaths reportedly resulted from Israel's reaction to a Hamas attack on civilians on October 7 last year.

In total, 28,064 people and 67,611 were injured in the Gaza Strip, according to terrorists, after the Israeli military killed 117 in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health added that, in the last few hours, the Israeli Army “perpetrated 16 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip”, injuring 152 people.

According to the Palestinian news agency “Wafa”, 25 Palestinians were killed in Israeli bombings in Rafah, on the southern tip of the enclave, until recently considered the only refuge for civilians, but already declared by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a military target.

Around 1.3 million Palestinian civilians are in Rafah, with a shortage of basic products due to the blockade imposed by Israel.

The Israeli prime minister's office said on Friday that it was “impossible to achieve the war objective of eliminating Hamas and leaving four battalions in Rafah” and called on the army to evacuate the area.

While waiting for the ground incursion to extend to Rafah, Israel has intensified its military operations in Khan Younis, a Hamas stronghold in the south of the Gaza Strip, where it has been carrying out an offensive for more than two months, now concentrated in the western part of the city .

There, Israeli forces have kept under siege for the last 20 days the two main hospitals, Nasser and Al Amal, which Israeli soldiers stormed yesterday.

“Occupation forces arrested eight members of the association's staff at Al Amal Hospital, including four doctors, as well as four injured and five patient companions, reported the Palestine Red Crescent Society, which runs the medical center.

According to the organization, Israeli soldiers stormed Al Amal Hospital for around ten hours, during which time they “searched the hospital, destroyed some devices, equipment and furniture, detained staff, interrogated, beat and insulted, and prevented staff and patient companions to drink water or use the bathroom”.