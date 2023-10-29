Hamas military wing claims shelling of Tel Aviv

The military wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas began shelling Tel Aviv. This is reported by RIA News.

The Palestinian-Israeli confrontation has reached a new stage of escalation. On Saturday, October 28, Israel launched a ground military operation in the Gaza Strip. Information about the new phase of military operations was also confirmed by the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

On October 7, the Israeli army reported that Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip fired rockets into Israel. In response, the Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in Gaza. On October 27, as noted, Israel invaded Gaza.