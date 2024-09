Israeli soldiers during an operation in the West Bank | Photo: Israeli Army/EFE

The armed wing of the Hamas terrorist group, the Al Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility on Monday (2) for the two car bomb attacks that left three Israeli guards slightly injured last Saturday (31) in an area of ​​Israeli settlements near the city of Hebron, in the West Bank.

“The Izz al Din al Qassam Martyrs Brigades declare their full responsibility for the two attack operations of ‘Gush Etzion’ and ‘Karmei Tzur’ near the city of Hebron,” the terrorist group said on Monday in a statement via Telegram.

In the text, they also bid farewell “with the greatest signs of pride” to the two terrorists, shot dead by the Israeli Army that same day.

Last Saturday, an armed man drove his vehicle into the Karmei Tzur settlement, where he was run over by a community security guard who opened fire fatally.

The Army detailed that the attacker also shot at the agents and that the collision of the two vehicles detonated an explosive inside the car, slightly injuring the guard.

Minutes before the shooting in Karmei Tzur, another vehicle exploded at a gas station at the Gush Etzion intersection, about five miles away. According to the army, a suspect tried to attack soldiers in the area and was shot dead.

“An initial investigation indicates that the incident was an attempted car bomb attack by a terrorist,” a military statement said at the time.