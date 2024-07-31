The Iranian media Press TV reported that, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an attack.

Minutes later, The Islamist group confirmed the death of its leader in an attack attributed to Israel in Tehran, Iran, where he was on an official visit.

“Brother leader, martyr fighter Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the movement, died as a result of a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran, after participating in the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president,” the group said in a statement shared by the EFE agency.

Until now, Israeli authorities have not confirmed the attack or Haniya’s death.who was in the Iranian capital on Tuesday attending the inauguration of the country’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

Local media, such as Press TV and Iran International, According to information provided by the IRGC Public Relations Department, the attack took place in the early hours of Wednesday (local time). Haniya and one of his bodyguards were said to be the victims of the attack, which allegedly took place at his residence in Iran.

According to the IRGC, the circumstances of the attack are under investigation.

