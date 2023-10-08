Hamas called on the population of the West Bank to resist the Israeli army

Hamas called on the population of the West Bank to resist the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). This is stated in a statement published on website Palestinian movement.

“We call on our people in the West Bank to mobilize and fight the occupiers and terrorist settlers,” the press service said.

Hamas also called on them to confront Israel in all places and block settler bypass roads.

On the morning of October 7, the Israeli army reported that Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip fired rockets into Israel. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched a military operation in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the country to be cleared of terrorists and announced “a war like Hamas has never seen.”