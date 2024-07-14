Hamas: More than half of hostages killed by Israeli forces

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must tell his countrymen that more than half of the 120 hostages held by radicals in the Gaza Strip have been killed by Israeli forces, according to a call from Hamas Politburo member Khalil al-Heya, writes TASS.

“Netanyahu believes that he has released 125 hostages, but he should say that they were returned through negotiations,” al-Heya said.

According to him, the prime minister claims that 120 hostages remain in Gaza. However, Netanyahu should have told his people that he killed dozens of them, more than half, Khalil al-Heya believes.

A member of the Palestinian movement’s politburo noted that Hamas “has shown flexibility at all stages of the negotiations” on a settlement in Gaza. But at that time, “Israeli forces carried out bombing” in the Khan Yunis area, al-Heya complained.

Earlier, the Israel Air Force attacked a site where intelligence indicated senior Hamas members were located, causing civilian casualties. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later said the target of the strike in Khan Yunis was Mohammed al-Deif and the group’s brigade commander in the town of Rafaa Salameh.

In turn, Hamas stated that Israel’s claims about an assassination attempt on the leader of the group’s militant wing, Mohammed al-Deif, are false.