HHe also called on Sunday to implement the Gaza truce plan presented by US President Joe Biden, “instead of holding further negotiations,” at a time when residents of Khan Yunis, in the south of the Palestinian territory, are fleeing in the face of imminent new Israeli bombings.

The call from the Islamist movement comes the day after an Israeli bombing that killed, according to Gaza Civil Defense93 Palestinians were detained in a school housing displaced people, sparking a wave of international protests.

Indirect negotiations mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar have so far yielded no results. Israel agreed on Friday to resume negotiations on August 15, in response to a call from the three countries.

On May 31, Biden presented a plan, which he attributed to Israel, consisting of three phases.

The first provides for a six-week truce and an Israeli withdrawal from densely populated areas of Gaza, as well as an exchange of hostages held in the Palestinian territory for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

In its statement on Sunday, Hamas “calls on mediators to present a roadmap for implementing” this plan, “based on Biden’s vision and UN Security Council resolutions.”

Hamas, in power in the Gaza Strip since 2007, urges mediators to “force the occupier” [israelí] to apply [ese plan]instead of conducting further negotiations or presenting new proposals that would serve as cover for the aggression of the ‘occupation’.”

In the Gaza Strip, Israel on Sunday urged residents of a district of Khan Younis in the south of the Palestinian territory to evacuate the area quickly, in anticipation of new military operations against “a terrorist infrastructure.”

Hundreds of Palestinians have rushed out of the area, either on foot or in pickup trucks loaded with mattresses, clothes and kitchen utensils. For many of them, this is the umpteenth exodus since the start of the war.

“I fled Gaza City at the beginning of the war towards Khan Yunis,” says Um Sami Shaada, a 55-year-old Palestinian.

“My daughter was killed there in a bombing, so we went to Rafah,” further south, “then we came back here and now, with this new evacuation order, we don’t know where to go anymore,” he explains.

“In the past few days alone, more than 75,000 people have been displaced in the south-west of the Gaza Strip,” said Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), on social media.

Israeli shelling of the Hamad residential district and its surroundings in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Photo:AFP

The stories of what is happening in the Palestinian enclave

In Gaza City, in the north of the Strip, emergency services were still active on Sunday at the school bombed the day before, where 93 people died, including many women and children, according to the territory’s Civil Defence.

“It will take us two more days to identify the dismembered bodies,” said Mahmud Basal, a spokesman for the administration.

The Israeli army said that the facility was used as a base by Hamas and Islamic Jihad (another Palestinian armed movement) to “carry out attacks” against its soldiers and indicated that it had killed “at least 19 terrorists” in that operation.

The war broke out on October 7, when Islamist militants killed 1,198 people, mostly civilians, in southern Israel, according to an Israeli tally based on official figures. More than 300 soldiers were among the dead.

They also took 251 hostages, of whom 111 are still held in Gaza, although 39 of them are believed to have died, according to the Israeli army.

The Israeli offensive in Gaza has so far left 39,790 dead, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health, which did not give details on the number of civilians and combatants killed.

Israeli troops are periodically returning to areas from which they had withdrawn, in the face of the resurgence of Hamas units. On Sunday, it carried out new airstrikes in Khan Yunis.

Palestinians flocked to the city’s Nasser hospital after an attack, carrying corpses and wounded, according to AFPTV footage.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo:AFP

Three dead in Lebanon

Israel’s enemies have opened other fronts in the region, which has become a powder keg threatening to provoke a regional explosion.

The hottest point is currently on the border with Lebanon, where for ten months there have been almost daily artillery duels between the Israeli army and the Lebanese Hezbollah, an ally of Iran.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered an accelerated arrival in the Middle East of a US aircraft carrier equipped with F-35 fighter jets, the Pentagon announced Sunday, in a sign of support for Israel amid its conflict with Hezbollah.

Hezbollah announced that Israeli airstrikes had killed three of its fighters in southern Lebanon, two of them on Sunday. The Israeli army said it had targeted infrastructure belonging to the Islamist movement.

Tensions have been heightened by the July 31 assassination in Tehran of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, which Iran blamed on Israel, and the July 30 assassination of a Hezbollah commander in a Beirut suburb, which Israel claimed responsibility for.

Iran and its allies have vowed to respond “severely” to the deaths.

In the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military said one Israeli civilian was killed and another wounded by gunfire from “terrorists.”

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who partially administers the West Bank, is due to travel to Moscow on Sunday, where he is due to be received by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

France, the UK and Germany call for a ceasefire in Gaza “without further delay”



Meanwhile, France, the United Kingdom and Germany on Monday called for a ceasefire “without further delay” in the Gaza Strip and warned “Iran and its allies” against any “new escalation” in the conflict.

“The fighting must cease immediately and all hostages still held by Hamas must be released,” the leaders of the three countries said in a joint statement, following the call of United States, Egypt and Qatar to resume negotiations.