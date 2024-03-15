The terrorist group Hamas sent this Friday (15) to Israel a new proposal for a truce in the Gaza Strip divided into two phases, in which it maintains the definitive end of the war, but shows greater flexibility in the exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages and in women's liberation.

In the first phase of the agreement, all kidnapped Israeli women, children, sick people and elderly people would be released in exchange for between 700 and a thousand Palestinian prisoners, sources related to the negotiations detailed on condition of anonymity.

Furthermore, in this initial stage – without giving details of the duration, which was previously six weeks – all female soldiers in captivity would also be released in exchange for around 100 Palestinian prisoners in prison for life. After this part, according to the proposal, a date would be set for a permanent ceasefire and for Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

Finally, the release of “all prisoners on both sides”, also referring to Israeli hostages, would occur in a second phase of the plan.

On Thursday night (14), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that he had received a “full vision of a truce agreement” proposed by Hamas, but reiterated that the group’s demands are once again “unrealistic”, according to an official government statement.

Today, Netanyahu is expected to address the Hamas proposal in a more formal manner, following his meeting with the war cabinet at the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv. Relatives of those kidnapped announced protests during the same period.

“For the first time we can imagine hugging them again, please grant us this right,” the family group asked Netanyahu in a statement. Family members demand that the Prime Minister accept the agreement to save the lives of the 134 “daughters and sons cruelly kidnapped, just because they are Israelis”. (With EFE Agency)