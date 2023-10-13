Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

After a Hamas call for the “Day of Rage,” Jewish institutions are the focus of the police. The first riots have already broken out in Berlin.

Protection from Jewish institutions : Police step up security measures

from : Police step up security measures The Hamas has given the War in Israel demonstrations of solidarity and protests around the world. If there are riots, you will be informed about them in this news ticker.

Update from October 13th, 9:50 a.m.: In view of the dangerous situation, several Jewish schools in London will remain closed today. In a letter, British Rabbi Feldman of Torah Vodaas said there was “no concrete threat.” This is reported by, among others BBC. The closures are therefore purely precautionary measures.

Hamas calls for a “Day of Rage”: riots in Berlin

First report: Berlin/Tel Aviv – After former Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal called on Muslims around the world to join the fight against Israel to join in and send a “message of anger”, there is concern about possible riots. While US Homeland Security currently sees no signs that the call will lead to a “Day of Rage” in the United States, incidents have already occurred in Berlin.

Unknown people are said to have thrown Molotov cocktails at a police car in the Kreuzberg district. The police were on their way to four burning garbage containers on Friedrichstrasse when a group of eight to ten people showed up. The people were masked up, with a kind of tube scarf around their heads and fled towards Mehringplatz. According to the police, two unknown people from the group threw two filled bottles in the direction of the moving emergency vehicle – but they did not explode. According to the police, the emergency services heard the unknown perpetrators shouting “Allahu akbar” (“God is great”).

After a Hamas call for the “Day of Rage,” Jewish institutions are the focus of the police. The first riots have already broken out in Berlin. This photo is from October 11th and serves as a symbolic image. © IMAGO/Andreas Friedrichs

Concern about attacks on Jewish institutions: “We won’t let ourselves be defeated”

The State Police, which is responsible for politically motivated acts, has already taken over the investigation. After the outbreak of war in Israel, some pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Germany cheered the Hamas attack. Two protests were broken up in Berlin-Neukölln. The government strongly condemned the celebrations and announced measures. There are also warnings about riots in other countries.

Because of the call for violence, security measures at Jewish institutions were also increased again. “Everything possible is being done by both the state and the Jewish side to ensure security,” said the Central Council of Jews and expressly thanked the federal and state security authorities.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators wave flags during the protest at Place de Republique in Paris. The photo was taken on October 12th. © Telmo Pinto/Imago

Calls for protest and calls for violence against Jewish institutions have also been circulating on social networks since last Wednesday. The threats have not been verified, but there could be copycats or individual perpetrators. “We won’t let ourselves get down. And we stand together,” said the Central Council.

Before the War in Israel: The History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict in Pictures View photo series

Warnings from Tel-Aviv: Israelis should beware of possible protests

The Foreign Ministry and Israel’s National Security Council issued a joint statement Thursday evening advising all Israelis abroad to exercise extra caution on Friday. There were explicit warnings about violent protests and attacks on Jewish institutions.

Meanwhile, the climate activists of the “Last Generation” want to suspend their protests on Friday. On the platform We have informed the police about this.”