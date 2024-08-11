Reuters: Hamas asks mediators to accept Biden’s ceasefire plan

The Palestinian organization Hamas has asked mediators in negotiations with Israel to present a plan for a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, the agency reported, citing a statement from the movement. Reuters.

Instead of starting new negotiations, Hamas is said to want to implement the document agreed on July 2, which is based on a UN Security Council resolution and the vision of US President Joe Biden.

“The mediators must impose this on the occupation regime (Israel – note from “Lenta.ru”) instead of putting forward new proposals that would provide cover for the occupation’s aggression and give it more time to continue the genocide,” Hamas said.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to finalize the ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip. Ending the war, he said, would be a “decisive step” toward regional de-escalation.