Agence France-Presse quoted the government media office in the Gaza Strip, which has been ruled by Hamas since 2007, in a statement that it collected testimonies indicating that field executions of more than 137 Palestinian civilians were carried out in the Gaza and northern governorates.

He accused the Israeli army in particular of having “dug large holes and placed dozens of our Palestinian citizens alive in them, then executed them by shooting them directly, then buried them with bulldozers.” He did not specify when this happened.

The Hamas movement called for “the formation of international teams to investigate the occupation's crimes and field executions.”

For its part, the Israeli army said in a statement sent to Agence France-Presse that it “is not currently aware of the incident described,” adding that it needs more details “to provide a clearer picture.”

The army added that it is “at war with the terrorist organization Hamas, which has proven that it does not value truth or accuracy.”

Earlier Saturday, spokesman for the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said that the Israeli army killed dozens of Palestinians and “executed” dozens of others in the streets this week during its ground operations in Jabalia and other areas in the northern Gaza Strip.

In response to a question from Agence France-Presse, the Israeli army did not comment specifically on the accusations of executions carried out by its soldiers.

But he stressed that its strikes were “against military targets that comply with the provisions of international law” and were carried out after “an assessment that the expected collateral damage to civilians and civilian property is not excessive compared to the expected military result of the attack.”

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights announced on Wednesday that it had received reports that Israeli forces “summarily killed” 11 unarmed Palestinians in what could be classified as a war crime in the Gaza Strip.

The Commissioner called on Israel to open an investigation into “the possibility that its forces committed a war crime.”

But Israel said that these accusations were “unfounded.”

The Israeli bombing has so far killed 20,258 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, and injured more than 53,000 others, according to the Hamas Ministry of Health.