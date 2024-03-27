Home page politics

The commander of Hamas' paramilitary Al-Qassam Brigades has called for a march on Jerusalem. The news ticker about the war in Israel.

The information processed here about the war in Israel and the fight by Israel against Hamas in the Gaza Strip come from local and international media and news agencies. Much of the information cannot be independently verified.

Jerusalem – Im War against Israel has the radical Islamist terrorist militia Hamas called for a march on the city of Jerusalem. Mohamed Deif, the commander of the paramilitary Qassam Brigades within Hamas, called on Muslims to take the step in a short video on Wednesday. As is usual for the terrorist commander, Deif does not appear openly in the video. The recordings only show a shadow while an audio speech from the Kassam commander plays in the background. This is reported by the dpa news agency, among others.

Muslims worldwide should heed the call to “march towards Palestine” to “liberate” the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. The step should take place “now, not tomorrow”. Neither the authenticity nor the exact date of the recording, which was published on Telegram, could initially be clarified.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque stands on the Temple Mount (Al-Haram al-Sharif) in Jerusalem, the third holiest site in Islam. The complex is also sacred to Jews because two Jewish temples used to stand there. Tens of thousands of Muslims pray there during the fasting month of Ramadan.

Mohamed Deif calls for a march on Jerusalem in the war against Israel

Deif is considered together with the Hamas boss Gaza Strip, Jihia al-Sinwar, as the planner of the unprecedented massacre in Israel on October 7th. In a rare message that day, Deif announced a “military operation” against Israel. (fd/dpa)