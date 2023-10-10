Hamas Politburo member Musa Abu Marzouk: the objectives of the operation in Israel have been achieved

The Palestinian Hamas movement has fulfilled the goals of its operation, and the movement is open to any discussions. This was stated by Hamas Politburo member Musa Abu Marzouk, transmits Al-Jazeera.

According to him, the movement is “not closed to negotiations.” “We have achieved our goals… We are open to any discussions and political dialogue,” he stressed.