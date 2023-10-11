Israel

On Saturday, Hamas militiamen killed 108 people in Kibbutz Be’eri alone, one of the locations closest to the border and one of the first to be attacked. The toll, the authorities say, is destined to increase because the search for the bodies began only yesterday and will continue. The Italian-Israeli couple who are missing in Israel, Eviatar Moshe Kipnis and Lilach Lea Havron, were present in the kibbutz. The last contact with her son was at 9am on Saturday. In the phone call they said they were shooting at the door and were trying to get in. In the surveillance camera images you can see how Hamas militiamen managed to enter, killing the driver and passenger of a car and then massacring the inhabitants of the kibbutz.



03:02