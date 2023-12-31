Rockets were launched from Gaza towards central Israel during the night, causing sirens to sound throughout the center and south of the country.

Israeli media published footage of several interceptions. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, said that the rocket launches came “in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians.”

Eilat bombing

This coincided with the announcement by the Iraqi armed factions of bombing Umm al-Rashrash, “Eilat,” overlooking the Red Sea, with drones.

In a statement, the armed group said: “In continuation of our approach to resisting the occupation and supporting our people in Gaza, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women and the elderly, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked a target in the occupied Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat), With appropriate weapons.”

The group announced, on Sunday, that it had targeted the American Rmelan base, in northeastern Syria, with marches, at a time when press sources spoke of an attack with marches also on the Al-Omar and Konico bases.

The sources said that the American base in the Al-Omar oil field east of Deir ez-Zor was bombed by 3 suicide drones at dawn on Sunday, and that the drones hit their targets accurately.

For its part, the Israeli army confirmed the interception of a suspicious object that was on its way to Israel from the eastern side.

An army statement said: “A short while ago, an Air Force warplane successfully intercepted a suspicious air target on its way to Israel from the eastern side. The IDF forces followed the target and it did not violate Israeli airspace.”.“

The statement added: “Following up on the warnings earlier today about the infiltration of an enemy air force into the north of the country, the air control unit monitored a suspicious air target that crossed the border from the Syrian side towards Israeli territory, where a warplane successfully intercepted the target.”