The Islamist group Hamas this Friday blamed Israel for the breaking of the humanitarian pause and Qatar, a key mediator between Israel and Hamasstated that negotiations continue to “return to the truce”, which expired this morning, and expressed his “deep regret” over the new Israeli attacks against the Gaza Strip.

This Friday, December 1, after seven days of truce, the attacks in the Middle East returned. The fighting has already left 14 dead, including some minors.

Both Israel and Hamas have been ‘shifting’ the blame. In fact, Hamas pointed out that Israel was responsible for the end of the truce.

“The occupation is responsible for the resumption of war and Nazi aggression against the Gaza Strip, after refusing throughout the night to accept all offers to free other hostages,” Hamas said in a statement in response. to Israel, which this morning assured that the Islamist group “did not fulfill its duty to release all the kidnapped women today.”

Nevertheless, Qatar’s hope remains strongsince the Qatari Foreign Ministry stated that negotiations continue to “return to the truce.”

“The negotiation between the Palestinian and Israeli parties continues in order to return to the truce,” the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

He also stressed that Qatar, which mediated with Egypt and the United States the humanitarian pause that expired this morning, “is committed, together with its mediating partners, to continuing the efforts that led to the humanitarian truce, and will not hesitate to do everything necessary to return to calm.”

14 dead in Gaza after end of truce

The new attacks by Israeli forces on the Gaza Strip left 14 dead since this morningafter breaking the truce that both parties maintained for seven days.

Among those killed this Friday were two girls from the Baltaji and Lulu families after attacks in Gaza City, the official Palestinian press agency, Wafa, reported.

The truce, which lasted seven consecutive days from November 24 until this morning, “did not help the health system. We need to guarantee the flow of medical supplies and fuel to all hospitals in the Gaza Strip,” the ministry said.

Smoke rises in Rafah following an Israeli airstrike on the southern Gaza Strip city on December 1, 2023.

The Israeli Army resumed bombing throughout the Strip, from Gaza City and Jabalia, in the north of the Palestinian enclave, to Khan Yunis and Rafah, in the far south.

“Approximately 20 civilians were injured and were rushed to Al Ahli Baptist Hospital,” he added.

