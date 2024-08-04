The Islamic terrorist group Hamas has begun internal consultations to choose the new head of its political office to replace Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed on Wednesday (31) in an attack attributed to the Israeli secret service Mossad in Tehran.

According to Hamas, its political bureau and the Shura Council, a secretive, mainly religious advisory body, have called “urgent meetings” to discuss who should succeed Haniyeh, as has been done when other leaders have been assassinated.

The main candidates for succession at the moment are Khaled Mashaala founding member of the political cabinet who headed it between 2004 and 2017, when Haniyeh replaced him, and Khalil al-Hajjaha powerful figure within the group who was close to the murdered leader.

“Since the first hours of the criminal and treacherous Zionist assassination operation against brother, leader and martyr fighter Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas political bureau and its Shura Council have called for urgent meetings,” the group said in a statement.

The Palestinian Islamist group stressed that its executive institutions and Shura Council have “effective and practical mechanisms to continue the path of resistance” and that the movement will announce the results of its consultations once they are finalized.

“What some media outlets and social media platforms are circulating about attributing specific names to the leader of the movement has no basis in truth,” he added.

Hamas assured its followers that this is not the first time that Hamas leaders have been assassinated by Israel, and that the movement has always survived “due to its high level of institutionality and its deeply rooted Shura,” quickly choosing their replacements.

In the past, Israel has assassinated several important Hamas leaders: the group’s founder, Sheikh Ahmed Yassinwho was in a wheelchair, in March 2004, and his successor, Abdelaziz Rantisiless than a month later; as well as two other heads of the armed wing, Salah Shehade (2002) and Ahmed Jabari (2012).

“The assassination of brother fighter Ismail Haniyeh will only increase the strength and determination of Hamas and the Palestinian resistance to continue their path and approach. His pure and noble blood will ignite the fire of resistance and will intensify and increase it,” he said.

Haniyeh offered similar words in tribute to other terrorists. When the US killed Osama bin Laden in 2011, the Palestinian called him a “holy warrior”.

In addition to Haniyeh, since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip, Israel has killed Saleh al Arourithe “number two” in the political office, with a bomb in Beirut in January, as well as the military commanders of the al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas: its commander-in-chief Mohamed Deif and his deputy Marwan Issa.

Deif has directed the group’s military strategy since 2002 and is considered the mastermind behind the October 7 attacks, along with Yahya Sinwarthe Hamas leader inside Gaza, who combines the political and military sides and is presumed to be alive, hiding in the enclave’s tunnels.

The Shura Council is a secret consultative body composed of officials elected by Hamas members from four areas: Gaza, the West Bank, the diaspora and prisoners in Israeli jails.

Content edited by: Eli Vieira