Soldiers attacked the Shejaiya Battalion's command and control center, killing fighters and destroying tunnels

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said this Friday (Dec 15, 2023) that it had destroyed the command and control center of Hamas' Shejaiya Battalion. “During the assault, troops killed terrorists and destroyed a tunnel used by a Hamas terrorist”, said the military in the Telegram, adding that they used aircraft, tanks and drones to attack the complex. According to them, Israeli troops carried out a targeted attack on the extremist group's infrastructure sites in Khan Yunis, a city south of the Gaza Strip, on the last day.