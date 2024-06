Elad Goren, Israeli civil affairs spokesman for COGAT, stands next to a humanitarian aid truck for Gaza, at the Kerem Shalom checkpoint | Photo: EFE/Núria Garrido

The Israeli Army reported this Tuesday (25) that Hamas launched a mortar attack against its troops during an escort for the delivery of humanitarian aid from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to the Palestinian population.

“During the coordinated activity, the terrorist organization Hamas fired a projectile on the humanitarian route near the UNICEF aid convoy and IDF soldiers protecting the area,” the Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

A video released by the Israeli military showed at least one mortar within a few meters of soldiers and a United Nations vehicle.

After the attack, the IDF said the convoy followed the route as planned and there were no injuries in the terrorist attack.

Israel highlighted in the statement that there are efforts to increase the arrival of supplies in the Palestinian enclave, however Hamas exploits the people under its administration in the Strip and hinders new humanitarian activities.

“Despite IDF attempts to increase humanitarian aid and activities for Gaza residents, Hamas continues to exploit these efforts and endanger the lives of Gaza civilians,” the military added.

This was not the terrorist group’s first action in this regard. Other episodes were reported by Israel during the months of war, such as the theft of a large aid shipment in May.

On that occasion, the radical Islamic group stole several first aid items that entered Gaza through the newly opened Israeli Erez crossing.

Hamas is also accused of using civilian areas to launch attacks against neighboring territory. Some examples are hospitals, schools, homes and UN structures.