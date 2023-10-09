Dhe Israeli territory was attacked from the Gaza Strip. In Israel, the terrorist Hamas slaughtered Jews, people who did nothing to anyone. There are currently six hundred dead. What are the reactions to this in Germany, the country that has declared the existence of Israel as its own reason of state? The horror predominates, but it is by no means unanimous. Perhaps the other reactions can be distinguished: the vile, the lying, the embarrassed and the stupid.

Mean: Some Arabs in Berlin celebrate terror. So were the warnings about this environment just scaremongering? “Death to the Jews, Death to Israel” has long been something that can be shouted at demonstrations in Neukölln without being arrested. Isn’t there police law? You would have to ask Ralf Michaels from the Hamburg Max Planck Institute for Foreign and International Private Law, who does not conduct relevant research but has long been concerned with anti-Semites’ right to demonstrate. Now the violent sayings of the Neukölln fanatics have become reality. Two Indonesian curators of the most recent Documenta, Messrs. Afisina and Hartono, who recently wanted to have absolutely nothing to do with anti-Semitism, are expressly happy about it on Instagram.

A blatant lie

This is the transition to mendacity: Turkish-born Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) criticizes on Twitter the extensive “droning silence” of Muslim associations in Germany. The Central Council of Muslims in Germany then announced: “We condemn the recent attacks by Hamas on civilians and call for an end to the violence.” This means, among other things, that the Central Council does not condemn Hamas attacks on Israeli police officers and soldiers. This is how Middle East expert Muriel Asseburg recently described it: The Palestinians have a right to violent resistance. According to the Central Council, “all sides” must now stop fighting, as if one could not distinguish between attackers and defenders. Six hundred murders and then peace?

What the Muslim Association finds “deeply disturbing” is not that harmless citizens are being raped, kidnapped and killed, but rather the aggression of Jewish settlers against Palestinian villages and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which were “flanked” by the Israeli army without this happening would have led to intervention by the international community. This is the logic of the legitimation of terror. It’s always the others who started it, you always just defend yourself, criminal acts, no matter how disgusting they may be, are never condemned without a “but” or a “you too”. Consciousness only remains with the dead for a second before immediately turning to the perpetrators as victims.







Strategy in the battle of opinions

The head of the Millî Görüș Islamic Community in Germany, Kemal Ergün, described the terror as a “large-scale operation” that was a response to recent Israeli attacks, including on Al-Aqsa, in which “numerous Palestinian civilians” were killed. A blatant lie. Özdemir, who criticizes this and calls for an end to the naivety towards the Muslim associations, is then accused of racism by the journalist Gilda Sahebi, who works for the “taz” and the WDR. For what reason? Because Özdemir dared to address a moral failure of the Muslim associations? But he neither spoke of “the Muslims” nor said anything derogatory about immigrants. How would he come to this?

But for many, distraction is the necessary strategy in the battle of opinions. Sawsan Chebli (SPD) comments that anti-Muslim sentiments are being stirred up from the right and, surprisingly, from the left as well, with widespread anger at the Neukölln Jew-haters. It doesn’t occur to her that most of the anti-Muslim sentiments are fueled by the agitators themselves, together with the Palestinian terrorists and the mullahs in Iran. Or at least she doesn’t say so. There is murder from the Gaza Strip, Ms. Chebli wants to discuss anti-Muslim sentiments.