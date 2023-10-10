The offensive launched by Hamas against Israel early Saturday morning sowed death and horror, but it was also the scene in which a particularity of their society was manifested again: strong solidarity and ability to unitedespite their disagreements, in the face of adversity.

Just one or two hours after the Hamas attack began, all the protest groups that in recent months had been extremely active against the government’s judicial reform program announced that the demonstrations were cancelled. And they called on all their members, the reservists who had announced that they were suspending their voluntary service in the ranks of the army in protest against the government, to immediately return to their units. So it was.

They immediately started using all the WhatsApp groups created within the framework of the protest to organize relevant civil initiatives in the current war situation. The first thing: offer anyone who needs help to get to their base, go pick them up at their house and take them to where necessary.

It is not surprising, both because of the general solidarity of Israeli citizens, and because of the deep sense of crisis that the country is experiencing.

Dozens of citizen initiatives are circulating intensely to help both mobilized soldiers and families evacuated from towns. border workers, who in many cases left without taking almost anything.

The case of the soldiers is always very significant in Israel because since there is compulsory military service – although not everyone does it, which is one of the great topics of discussion in society – the soldiers are in fact the children, brothers, grandchildren , nephews and cousins ​​of the people.

In these days of so much worryone of the first questions you hear in conversations everywhere is who in the family is recruited, After which comes the inevitable phrase: “May they return safe and sound, in peace.”

It is because of the special place that the Israel Defense Forces occupy in the hearts of the Israeli people, that the people mobilize in an impactful way to express support, hug them and fill them with love, through concrete aid initiatives.

As the armored vehicles pass with the soldiers on the way to the border, they are accompanied by civilians – adults, youth and children.– running alongside heavy vehicles and throwing treats and water bottles at them. Work stations are improvised on folding tables where well-wrapped sandwiches are prepared to give to the soldiers. All this, while children, young people and adults approach the armored vehicles flying the Israeli flag. Religious and secular, and it can be assumed that they have different political positions.

Donation centers are organized throughout Israel to distribute. The largest is at the Tel Aviv Expo, where hundreds of volunteers receive the enormous amount of boxes and bags that arrive with all kinds of donations from citizens. For families evacuated from the south, clothes for all ages, toys for children and much more arrive. For soldiers, all kinds of items that can help them being away from their homes, from cell phone chargers to underwear. And in addition, drawings of children who ask them to take care of themselves and protect Israel.

In the city of Modiin, several citizens, adults and children, dedicated themselves to removing propaganda posters for the municipal elections from the streets and placing others in their place with the flag of Israel and the phrase “Am Israel Jai”: the people of Israel lives.

The message is unity: the need to emphasize that Israel can be victorious when it is united.

