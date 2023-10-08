The Hamas attack, unprecedented in its preparation and brutality, has caused all certainties to be lost in Israel. Only one thing seems certain: the people are facing a long military conflict.

Attacked: Hamas fighters occupied a police station in Sderot on Saturday. It was only on Sunday that Israeli special forces were able to kill the Hamas fighters who had invaded. All that remained of the guardhouse was a ruin. Image: Reuters

EA sign that Israel has just lost all certainty is the desperate obsession with which commentators over the weekend searched for benchmarks. Was the major attack by Hamas militants on the country in any way comparable to the Gaza war of 2014? With the Lebanon War of 2006? The Second Intifada twenty years ago? The Yom Kippur War of 1973? The military classification was also initially unclear and controversial: Was Israel only carrying out a “military operation” since Saturday morning, as an army spokesman explicitly said a few hours later, or was the country at “war,” as his superior, the defense minister, had already said before ? On Sunday, the Israeli security cabinet officially declared a state of war.

Christian Meier
Political correspondent for the Middle East and Northeast Africa.

Ultimately, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has to agree. He said in a speech on Saturday evening: “What happened today is unprecedented in Israel.” Netanyahu announced that the enemy would pay an unprecedented price for this. He spoke of an offensive that would be carried out “without restrictions”.