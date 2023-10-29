Israel-Gaza war, new tensions between Netanyahu and the army over Hamas’ surprise attack. Then Bibi’s apologies

Tensions skyrocketing between the Israeli prime minister Netanyahu and the army regarding responsibilities for Hamas’ surprise attack on 7 October. On Facebook Netanyahu he wrote that he had not been notified bymilitary intelligence nor give it Shin Bet (internal security) on the possibility of a war by Hamas. The military radio replied that it instead received warnings about the possibility of attacks by the Iran-Hezbollah-Hamas axis, which had become “more aggressive” due to the tensions in Israel. The centrist leader Benny Gantz (which is part of the ‘national emergency’ government) defended the military leaders and asked the prime minister to withdraw his statements. Yesterday, at a press conference, Netanyahu he did not accept personal responsibility for that surprise.

”After the war – he said – we will all have to answer difficult questions, including me. There was a terrible failure here, which we will have to investigate to the end”. Later, on Facebook, Netanyahu had pointed the finger at the head of military intelligence, Aharon Haliwa, and the head of the Shin Betm Ronen Bar, ”who were convinced that Hamas was under deterrent and was seeking calm”. Gantz (a former chief of staff) found that out of place in a conflict situation Netanyahu expressed himself in those terms and urged him to desist. The prime minister, the media report, promptly deleted that text from Facebook.

In short, a tense situation, which Netanyahu tried to diffuse with a about face. Bibi apologized for an earlier statement in which he appeared to place blame on the security services and army for failing to prevent the Hamas terrorist attack on 7 October. “I was wrong. The things I said after the press conference should not have been said and I apologize for that,” reads a post by X. “I give full support to all the heads of the security services. I support the head of state major, the commanders and soldiers of the IDF who are on the front line and fighting for us, together we will win”.

