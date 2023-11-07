“It was the best party I’d ever been to, but the fun suddenly turned into a nightmare.” A month has passed since the Hamas attack on the rave party in the Negev desert, in which at least 260 young people died. Among these are seven fraternal friends of Shlomi Shushan and Amit Arusi, 21 year olds from Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, welcomed today by the Jewish Community of Milan to bear witness to the drama they experienced on October 7th. A carnage that they escaped by running for 30 kilometres, while the terrorists shot at them.

The story, however, begins on the evening of October 6, when together with friends they reached the rave in the desert. “I had been waiting for that moment for three months. It was a beautiful party, everything was perfect, there was an incredible atmosphere, everyone was hugging each other and being together. Then suddenly at 6.30 we heard loud bangs, but we thought they were fireworks. We all looked up at the sky, but we couldn’t see anything,” says Shlomi. “At that point – continues the 21-year-old – we thought they were rockets. Then we got down to earth. Some policemen came and said ‘why are you here? It’s a terrorist attack, run away’”.

And so the two friends did, on foot, as fast as they could. “We ran 30 kilometers while they were shooting at us. I served in the military, but at that moment I was unarmed. It was frustrating, I was very scared,” says Shlomi. “The images that will remain in my mind the most – adds Amit – are the terrified and injured people begging for help, but everyone was thinking about saving themselves”.

One of the two friends reached the settlement of Tidar, the other that of Patish. There the parents, who in the meantime had asked for help on the phone, reached them by car. “When we got into the car, however, we realized that we were not yet safe: the car had been hit by gunfire, our parents had gone through the area where the terrorists were to pick us up and the same road was ‘We would have had to do it again to get home,’ says Shlomi, a 21-year-old who survived the Hamas attack on a rave in the Negev desert. He and his friend Amit managed to save themselves, but this was not the case for 7 boys in their group, who were killed on 7 October. “I am a reservist. My commander told me that I cannot go and fight now, because I am still in shock, but I absolutely want to do it, to claim the blood of my friends who were killed”, Shlomi tells Adnkronos . “Hamas must absolutely be eradicated” is the belief of the 21-year-old, who is keen to point out that the people killed on 7 October were not soldiers, as the Palestinian organization claims, but civilians. “We have videos and testimonies of pregnant women and children killed. A friend of ours who survived hiding under a car told us that while he was a refugee there he heard about how they tortured and cut open the women”, reports the survivor.