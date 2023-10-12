The social network This usually happens on all social networks during serious crises, such as wars. But in this case, it has been the litmus test of the platform under the direction of Elon Musk. And for experts, the initial assessment is not good at all.

Chilling images of children in cages have been released, documents proving that USA approved aid of 8 billion dollars to Israel and videos suggesting that the atrocities committed against the civilian population since the beginning of the Hamas assault on Israel were staged by the Jewish state.

All of these fake news have been spread widely on

Thierry Breton vs Elon Musk

For the European Union, it is already too much. In an open letter, Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for Digital Agenda, has given Elon Musk, the head of X, 24 hours to clean up the contents of his platform. Otherwise, the European Commission reserves the right to impose a penalty equivalent to 6% of the social network’s profits for failing to comply with European regulations on digital services.

Hamas’s assault on Israel has been “a real stress test for digital platforms and their content moderation policies,” said Hamza Mudassir, co-founder of the British consultancy Platypodes and professor of Business Strategy at the University of Cambridge.

The violence of recent days has provoked endless reactions on social networks. More than 50 million messages about the conflict have been published on X alone since Saturday. This explosion of content has been accompanied by an increase in “fake news” and propaganda messages, according to news verification sites around the world.

All social networks, from TikTok to Instagram, have been affected, but X in particular. Thierry Breton did not choose Elon Musk as his target by chance. “It’s clear that he is part of the problem,” said Sander van der Linden, a professor of social psychology at the University of Cambridge and a specialist in misinformation on social media.

Elon Musk as “part of the problem”

“This is the real baptism of fire of ),” explained Jon Roozenbeek, a disinformation specialist at the University of Cambridge.

First impressions are not favorable for X. It is true that “the old Twitter would also have been overwhelmed by this avalanche of false information, but probably not as much as what is happening now,” Van der Linden added.

Firstly, because Elon Musk “is clearly part of the problem,” he said. “Personally, he doesn’t seem very interested in better content moderation,” said Jon Roozenbeek. His response to Thierry Breton says a lot about his position: “Could you list the violations (of European standards) you are referring to so that everyone can see them?” he asked in X.

This is either an indication that he is not aware that there is something wrong in X’s world, or “a way to drag out discussions,” Roozenbeek maintained.

Elon Musk has even been caught promoting Twitter accounts known for spreading false information. On October 7, he invited people to follow @WarMonitors and @sentdefender to “follow the war in real time.” The problem is that those two accounts had already been “among the main spreaders of false information about an explosion near the White House (that never took place),” as the ‘ Washington Post ‘. War Monitors was also accused of posting anti-Semitic messages.

Incentives to spread rumors

But it is above all the dismantling of the protections established before the Musk era that worries experts. “The main problem stems from the new certification policy, which allows anyone to have the little blue emblem of a certified account as long as they pay a monthly subscription fee. As a result, it has become much more difficult to know who to trust on Twitter ” concluded Roozenbeek.

“Elon Musk’s decision to reinstate the ‘super-spreaders’ of false information also contributes to the virality of certain problematic content, because we know that it only takes a few very influential accounts to make a difference,” added Sander van der Linden.

Without forgetting the new remuneration policy for content creators. “They are paid based on the number of times one of their messages is viewed. As a result, they will be tempted to retweet the most viral messages – often with the most inflammatory content – without necessarily checking whether or not they are misinformation.” said Van der Linden.

This conflict is also beginning to show the effect of the drastic cuts made to content moderation teams. For example, the fake clash videos used footage taken from the war simulation game Arma 3. “This wouldn’t have happened in the old days of Twitter, because the moderation teams had tools to learn from their mistakes, and the same kind of fake videos, using excerpts from the same game, were used during the Ukraine conflict,” Van der Linden explained.

Instead of the old moderation rules, Elon Musk relies primarily on community policing. “He has introduced community notes, which allow users to add context or point out misleading content. It is a system that works quite well,” said Hamza Mudassir. Disinformation experts interviewed recognize the usefulness of this mechanism, but “it means that the responsibility for tracking information falls 100% on the community,” Roozenbeek said.

Consequences in the real world

Thus, the explosion of violence in the Middle East is likely to expose “the holes in Twitter’s anti-disinformation shield and its consequences,” said Hamza Mudassir. And it’s not just bad news for Elon Musk’s decisions. The spread of false information on social networks “can have very real consequences,” Van der Linden stressed.

For example, “rumors spread (previously) on social media have led to acts of violence in India,” this expert added. In 2018, the British network BBC listed a whole series of tragic consequences throughout the world after the spread of fake news .

The problem is that “it is difficult to demand the head of a private company that has to save to spend more in an area that does not have to impact Twitter’s profitability,” explained Hamza Mudassir.

Unless X has to pay the price for the disinformation bombardment. “We must not forget that Elon Musk promoted his Twitter as the network to consult to be informed before the rest,” said Mudassir. But if this information is false, what’s the point? Is it enough to scare away those who, even before the upsurge in violence in the Middle East, felt that Elon Musk’s promises rang hollow in the face of the growing power of misinformation in X?

But it is especially advertisers who are likely to take a dim view of the way disinformers use