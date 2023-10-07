Hamas attack on Israel | Expert: Hostages have had a significant impact on the history of conflict

The right kind of military response to the Palestinian attacks is a matter of fate for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel’s military action is complicated by the fact that Hamas has taken Israeli hostages.

Islamist organization Hamas is usually a rational actor, says the University of Helsinki professor of Middle Eastern studies Hannu Juusola. Contrary to what is often thought, Hamas does not carry out its attacks out of emotion and passion, but tries to take into account their consequences.

However, it is impossible to assess the consequences of the attack launched by Hamas early on Saturday, as the situation is unprecedented. Hundreds of Israelis have been killed and injured in Hamas attacks on Saturday. The organization has also taken hostages.

“Palestinians have never carried out such a successful, painful and humiliating attack in the entire history of the conflict.”

Juusola estimates that the seething of despair among the Palestinians is not surprising. However, the big surprise has been how spectacular an attack Hamas has been able to make against Israel, which is considered an “intelligence superpower”.

“Israeli intelligence has all possible means of intelligence at its disposal. They monitor and decide which Palestinians can leave Gaza and go to Gaza.”

In short in the long run, the attacks will increase the popularity of Hamas, Juusola believes. Support for armed resistance has been growing in the Palestinian territories, and the West Bank, for example, has already seen several pro-Hamas demonstrations.

In the background, there seems to be a long-standing lack of perspective “without glimmers of hope”. In connection with Gaza, there has been one war after another without anything really changing.

Under the current government of Israel, the images have darkened even more. Violence has also increased, especially on the West Bank.

“The fact that Israel can be humiliated is theirs [palestiinalaisten] in terms of a huge deal.”

By humiliating Israel, Hamas strengthens its own position and underlines the powerlessness of the Palestinian Authority.

“Hamas emphasizes that it is a resistance organization that puts Israel in trouble and does not submit.”

In the process the attack was a big risk for Hamas. Israel can be expected to respond with force. Already on Saturday, hundreds of Palestinians were killed and injured in the counterattack.

According to Juusola, it is possible that the effects will be significant for the future of the entire conflict.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has already said the country is at war. The rhetoric of the Israeli leadership is war rhetoric in the same way as in the United States after the September 2001 terrorist attacks.

“In other words, we are preparing for something completely different from the normal Gaza operation,” says Juusola. “What that means remains to be seen.”

The possibility that the fighting would spread to the surrounding countries, especially Lebanon, cannot be ruled out. Time will tell if the Hezbollah movement knew in advance about the attack plans of Hamas and how it will play its part.

“ “Netanyahu is not a leader who gives in easily.”

To Netanyahu a strong backlash is a matter of fate.

Israel’s domestic politics were already seething, which could have affected Hamas’ assessment of the situation regarding the right moment to strike. Juusola believes that Israel will temporarily straighten out its divided political lines in the face of an external enemy. But before long internal strife is sure to surface.

Netanyahu is trying to present the attack by Hamas as a result of opposition to his policies. However, many will probably blame the prime minister for focusing “on breaking up Israel with his radical efforts, instead of uniting Israelis and taking care of security,” states Juusola.

“It is very possible that this humiliating blow against Israel will end in Netanyahu’s defeat just like the 1973 war ended Golda Meirin to the government’s loss.”

Meir was the prime minister of Israel 50 years ago when Israel’s intelligence was caught by surprise and the Yom Kippur war between Israel, Egypt and Syria began.

But Netanyahu is not a leader who gives in easily, Juusola points out. In the end, the prime minister’s position will be affected by how the current conflict develops.

Within Israel, demands for revenge are exceptionally strong.

“This has been such a powerful insult in terms of Israelis’ sense of security that the political leadership is under very great pressure to do something significant.”

Netanyahu the counterattack is hampered by the fact that Hamas has taken several Israeli hostages.

“This has never been seen before,” says Juusola. “Israel naturally has to constantly think about not wanting to kill its own citizens and soldiers who are being held hostage. It complicates Israel’s military operations.”

Hamas also tries to use the hostages as bargaining chips. “They know that hostages have had a lot of influence in the history of conflict.”

In Israel, pressure groups have traditionally developed around the families of hostages, which politicians have to take into account in their actions, Juusola says.

For example, the one kidnapped in 2006 By Gilad Shalit father Noam Shalit campaigned prominently for her son’s release at the time and held a camp in front of the prime minister’s official residence. In 2011, Hamas and Israel reached an agreement on the release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit against more than a thousand Palestinian prisoners.