There is a state of emergency in Israel. Even a dance festival is not spared from the terrorist group Hamas. Guests report the sudden attack.

Tel Aviv – In southern Israel, a dance festival was targeted by Hamas: Thousands of young people met on Friday evening (October 6) to celebrate together over the weekend as Hamas launched its attack on Israel. Pictures show how the terrorist group also stormed the festival site. At least 260 bodies have been found at the site in Israel so far. This was reported by the news website Ynet, citing the Zaka rescue service, on Sunday evening (October 8th).

“The rocket noise initially sounded like part of the music,” one of the festival guests explained to Israel’s Channel 12 blick.ch reports. Hamas has been firing rockets at Israel since Saturday (October 7). Heavily armed men entered the border communities – including the kibbutz (a rural collective settlement) near the Gaza Strip where the festival took place.

War in Israel: Hamas also storms a festival during an attack

“Suddenly we felt the bullets around us,” said the man. He ran to the cars with his friends. However, the exit was blocked by the crowds. As 20-year-old visitor Noya Reuven told the Times of Israel describes, mass panic then broke out. After trying to leave the area for two hours, Reuven finally managed to drive off the road to a small side street. There she took in a stranded couple.

Hamas attack on Israel: Volunteers compile lists of all visitors to the festival

Another partygoer said that as she tried to leave the party, about five gunmen shot at her car, causing it to be totaled Times of Israel. Luckily, the driver of a jeep offered to give her and her friend a lift. However, as he was leaving the area, the man was shot and the jeep fell into a pit. The young woman and her friend pretended to be dead for two hours until they heard soldiers speaking Hebrew who took them to a hospital.

Volunteers are currently compiling lists of party attendees to get an overview of how many guests are considered missing, writes the Israeli newspaper with reference to Channel 12. One of the volunteers heard that some party guests were still hiding in the desert. Parents were advised to avoid the area. Friends and relatives of the missing people are posting pictures on social media in the hope of getting information about their whereabouts.

A German woman has also been missing since Hamas attacked the festival in Israel

A German woman has also been missing since Hamas attacked the festival in Israel. In a video message, the young woman’s mother explains that she saw video footage that showed her daughter being kidnapped. The footage circulating on social media shows a young woman with unnaturally bent legs and a bloody head wound.

A couple from Switzerland is also stuck in the war: it is questionable whether and when they will be able to leave the country. The The Foreign Office strongly advises against traveling to Israel. The Israeli military also provides information about behaviour rules for the local people. (tt)