Hamas assures that it will abide by a ceasefire if ordered by the International Court of Justice

The Islamist group Hamas assured this Thursday that it will obey a ceasefire in its war against Israel if the International Court of Justice so decides. (ICJ) of The Hague, which will rule this Friday in the context of an accusation by South Africa against Israel for genocide against the Palestinians.

“In case the Hague court decides on a ceasefire, the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas will commit to a ceasefire as long as the enemy respects it,” The group indicated in a statement, in which it says it is based on “the fundamental principles of reciprocity and international law.”

In addition, he assures that he will also release the more than 100 hostages he has in his possession if Israel “releases the Palestinian prisoners.” that has detainees”, but demands that the Jewish State “end its 18-year blockade on Gaza and allow (the entry of) all the (humanitarian) aid necessary for the relief of the Palestinian people and their reconstruction.”

The ICJ will meet this Friday in a public session to announce whether it grants the precautionary measures requested by South Africa, to force Israel to an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, a measure that the Israeli Government has no intention of respecting.

The ICJ, which deals with disputes between States, issues binding and unappealable rulings, although it lacks the means to guarantee their application. Following the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, he ordered Moscow to stop its operations in vain.

The decision issued by the UN high court is part of the case initiated by South Africa on December 29, in which accuses Israel of having “genocidal intentions” regarding the Palestinian population of the Gaza Strip with its military offensive.

South Africa team during the presentation of its accusations against Israel.

The hearings on the precautionary measures were held on January 11 and 12, and both countries presented their arguments on this issue.

The Israeli Government expressed this Thursday its confidence that the ICJ will dismiss South Africa's “spurious and misleading” accusations.

In the lawsuit, South Africa asked the court to indicate measures to “protect against further, serious and irreparable harm the rights of the Palestinian people under the Genocide Convention,” accusing Israel of having a “genocidal pattern” in policies on Palestinians and denounced mass killings, forced displacement and language of dehumanization.

Israel rejected such accusations, justifying its war in Gaza as its “inherent right to defend its citizens.” of the Islamist group Hamas, and warned that the precautionary measures will prevent the rescue of the hostages; in addition to blaming South Africa for presenting a “deeply distorted factual and legal picture” to the ICJ.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu implied that he would not feel any obligation to abide by the ICJ verdicts. “No one will stop us, not The Hague, not the Axis of Evil, not anyone,” he declared at a press conference on January 14.

The war broke out on October 7 after a Hamas attack, which included the launching of rockets against Israel and the simultaneous infiltration of thousands of militiamen who massacred some 1,200 people in Israeli villages near the Strip and kidnapped another 250.

A man reacts while holding the remains of his mother, in Gaza.

Since then, Israel maintains a powerful military offensive by air, land and sea against the Palestinian enclave that has left more than 25,900 dead, 64,110 injured, 8,000 missing, according to Gazan authorities, and almost two million displaced people experiencing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

At the end of November, A week-long truce allowed the release of 105 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners. In total, 110 hostages have been released and it is estimated that 130 remain captive in the Gaza Strip, although 28 have reportedly died.

Although several countries continue to mediate to achieve a new truce, the negotiations have not borne fruit because, apparently, Hamas calls for a permanent ceasefire, something Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes vehemently.

This Thursday, Netanyahu met with Justice Minister Yariv Levin; Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer; Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, and with the head of the National Security Council, Tzachi Hanegbi, to analyze Israel's possible courses of action in response to the ICJ ruling.

The ICJ will rule on the precautionary measures requested by South Africa, but not on the underlying question of whether Israeli operations in Gaza can be classified as genocide, a debate that can take years.

