Hamas praised Putin’s position on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict

The Hamas movement highly appreciates the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the issue of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. This is stated in a statement by the group, reports RIA News.

“We highly appreciate the position of the Russian president regarding the ongoing aggression against our people and his opposition to the blockade of Gaza, the cessation of aid supplies and attacks on civilians. We welcome active efforts to stop Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip,” Hamas said.

Earlier, the Russian leader warned that if Israel began to conduct a ground military operation in the Gaza Strip, civilian casualties would be unacceptable. He also stressed that Russia is ready to mediate in resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. “The main thing now is to stop the bloodshed,” Putin said.

On the morning of October 7, Hamas attacked Israel. Tel Aviv called the attack a war and began launching large-scale strikes against Hamas militant targets in the Gaza Strip in response.