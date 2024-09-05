“If the US administration and its president Biden really want to reach a ceasefire and complete a prisoner exchange deal, they must abandon their blind bias towards the Zionist occupation, exert real pressure on Netanyahu and his government, and oblige them to what was previously agreed upon,” said Khalil al-Hayya, a member of Hamas’s political bureau and head of its negotiating delegation based in Doha, in a speech broadcast by the movement.

A senior US administration official confirmed on Wednesday that there was agreement on most of the terms of the Gaza ceasefire agreement presented by President Joe Biden, but disagreement remained over the withdrawal from the Philadelphi corridor and some terms of the prisoner exchange.

The official revealed in a briefing to reporters via telephone that the ceasefire agreement proposal presented by President Biden in May included 18 paragraphs, 14 of which were agreed upon, which include the entry of daily humanitarian aid into Gaza at a rate of 600 trucks, including 50 trucks designated for fuel, in addition to allowing the entry of equipment to repair infrastructure and hospitals and provide assistance to the displaced.

The agreement also includes the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, while allowing some of the wounded to leave for treatment abroad, including members of the Hamas movement.