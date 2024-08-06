Hamas appoints ‘architect of October 7’ as new leader

Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 06/08/2024 – 20:48

The hardliner Yahya Sinwar takes over after his predecessor was assassinated in Iran. He is believed to be hiding in Gaza tunnels. The Islamic fundamentalist group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, announced on Tuesday (06/08) that it has chosen Yahya Sinwar as its new leader.

He succeeds Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas’ political wing who lived in exile in Qatar and was killed on July 31 while visiting Tehran, Iran.

The choice signals an even greater radicalization of the group and a willingness to continue the war: considered the main commander of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Sinwar is considered the architect of the October 7 terrorist attacks on Israel that left around 1,200 dead and resulted in the kidnapping of around 250 people – of which 111 remain in Gaza, of which 39 are believed to have been killed by Israeli forces.

It also indicates that the group’s military wing prevailed over its political wing, making ceasefire negotiations even more difficult.

The appointment of Sinwar, a figure close to Iran, is likely to be seen by Israel as a provocation: a representative of the group’s hardest and most belligerent line, he is one of the most sought-after figures by Israeli forces. He is believed to be hiding in Gaza tunnels.

It is unclear whether Sinwar will leave the territory, where his brother Mohamed Sinwar is a candidate to take over as commander-in-chief of the al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s armed wing, following the death of Mohammed Deif on August 1. The death was announced by Israel but not confirmed by Hamas.

Hamas’ announcement also comes at a time of apprehension about a possible escalation of the conflict involving other regional actors, such as Iran itself, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.

“The Butcher of Khan Yunis”

Seen as charismatic and highly intelligent, but brutal and ruthless, Yahya Sinwar rules Hamas in Gaza with an iron fist. He was born in the Khan Yunis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip in 1962 and was a founding member of Hamas in 1987. A few years later, he also helped create the group’s armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, which has carried out several suicide attacks in Israel.

He was nicknamed the “Butcher of Khan Yunis” after taking brutal measures against Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel.

In 1988, he was sentenced by an Israeli court to four life sentences for killing two Israeli soldiers and murdering several Palestinians. While in prison, he learned Hebrew and reportedly studied the mentality of the “enemy” by reading books by famous Israeli figures. Israeli doctors are said to have saved his life by removing an abscess from near his brain.

After 22 years in prison, he was released in 2011 along with more than 1,000 Palestinians as part of a prisoner swap deal that saw Hamas release Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, who had been held captive for five years. Sinwar returned to Gaza and became responsible for liaising between Hamas’s military and political wings. In 2017, he became the Islamist group’s leader in the Gaza Strip.

What is the status of the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza?

The United States, Egypt and Qatar are trying to salvage negotiations for a ceasefire and the release of hostages. The United States has been working toward a deal that would see all hostages still held by Hamas released in exchange for an end to the conflict and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

But while Hamas insists it has guarantees of a ceasefire that will continue until the terms of such an agreement are defined, Israeli leaders have threatened to resume fighting after the release of some of the hostages, in order to eliminate the group.

In Washington, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sinwar “was and remains the ultimate decision-maker when it comes to concluding the cease-fire.” “It’s really up to him.”

In the past, Israel has assassinated several senior Hamas leaders: the group’s founder, the wheelchair-bound Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, in March 2004, and his successor Abdelaziz Rantisi less than a month later, as well as two other heads of the armed wing, Salah Shehade (2002) and Ahmed Jabari (2012).

The war in the Gaza Strip has been going on for almost ten months. It was triggered by the unprecedented attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7, which, according to Israeli figures, left around 1,200 people dead. In response, Israel has undertaken massive military operations in the Gaza Strip, which, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry, have already left 39,500 people dead. In addition to Israel, Hamas is also classified as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union, among others.

ra (EFE, AP, DW, ots)