Buildings destroyed in the northern region of the Gaza Strip | Photo: EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

The terrorist group Hamas released a statement on Sunday night (31) in which it “apologized” to the population of the Gaza Strip for the war that has been going on in the enclave since October 7, when Israel began an offensive in response to an attack by the group that killed 1,200 people and hundreds were kidnapped in Israeli territory.

According to information from the Reuters agency, in “a message of thanks to the people” of Gaza, the terrorists recognized the “exhaustion” of the local people.

Despite this apology, Hamas did not express regret for the crimes it committed against the Israeli population, did not comment on the approximately 130 hostages it still holds in Gaza and stated that it intends to continue the war.

The terrorists said the conflict must continue until the “victory and freedom” of the Palestinians are guaranteed and that they have sought measures to alleviate the difficult living conditions in Gaza, such as attempts to “control prices” as far as possible, “given the ongoing aggression”, and which has maintained dialogue with “all components” of Gaza society, including other armed movements, “popular committees” and “families” to “resolve the problems caused by the occupation [como os palestinos chamam Israel]”.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas, almost 33,000 people have died in the enclave since the start of the war, but Israel disputes these figures.