“Any agreement” with Israel “must include a global ceasefire, the full withdrawal from Gazathe return of displaced persons and reconstruction, as well as an agreement on the exchange of prisoners.” This was stated in a statement posted on social media by Hamas Political Bureau member Hossam Badran, as talks are underway in Doha to reach an agreement on the ceasefire and the release of hostages. “Hamas views the ongoing negotiations in Doha regarding the ceasefire and the exchange of prisoners from a strategic perspective aimed at ending the aggression against Gaza,” Badran explains.

“Hamas believes that any negotiation must be based on a clear plan to implement what was previously agreed. The obstacle to achieving a ceasefire in Gaza is the continued Israeli evasion,” he stressed. Hamas does not participate in the talksbut the Palestinian militant organization would have been constantly informed about the contents.

The talks in the Qatari capital are aimed at a ceasefire and the release of 115 hostages held by Hamas. The negotiations in Qatar are attended by, among others, CIA chief William Burns, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel and Mossad chief David Barnea.

The White House yesterday called the talks in Doha a “promising start.” “Today is a promising start,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Protesters in Tel Aviv Square: “Don’t Go Back Without a Deal”

As talks continue in Qatar, hundreds of relatives of hostages and supporters demonstrated in Tel Aviv calling for quick results. Participants in the march demonstrated in the central area of ​​the coastal city and demanded that Israeli negotiators “don’t go home without an agreement,” Israeli media reported.

Qatar PM Hears Iranian Foreign Minister

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said that Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, in a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, discussed the situation in Gaza and mediation efforts, Al Jazeera reported. The two also discussed tensions in the Middle East and stressed the need for calm.Qatar’s Foreign Ministry stressed.

Hezbollah: “We will respond to Israel”

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has said it will respond to Israel for the killing of its military commander Fuad Shukr in an airstrike in Beirut two weeks ago. “Retaliation is a decision, and this decision will be implemented,” Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem said, according to The Times of Israel.